DigitalOcean opens Karachi headquarters at COLABS to boost Pakistan’s tech ecosystem

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the simplest scalable cloud for growing tech companies, announces its new headquarters with COLABS, Pakistan’s fastest-growing flexible workspace, at COLABS Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi.

DigitalOcean, who acquired local web hosting startup Cloudways in 2022, made the move to open their Karachi-based headquarters in Pakistan, supported by COLABS bespoke enterprise solution, including a range of fully-customizable services. From 360° Managed Enterprise Solutions featuring tailored workspaces with custom office layouts, to personalized branding and state-of-the-art tech infrastructure optimized for DigitalOcean’s advanced technological requirements, COLABS delivered an end-to-end solution that ensures DigitalOcean’s seamless integration into Pakistan’s growing tech ecosystem.

DigitalOcean’s latest office being strategically positioned in central Karachi, makes an accessible gateway to a thriving ecosystem of startups and professionals, fostering networking opportunities and potential collaborations.

Omar Shah, CEO & Co-Founder of COLABS, said, “The arrival of a globally established multinational like DigitalOcean at our Shahrah-e-Faisal office underscores the strength and appeal of COLABS as a hub for international companies.” He added, “We are thrilled by the opportunities this collaboration brings and its potential to further service the needs of Pakistan’s tech ecosystem.”

“We are excited to establish our presence at COLABS Shahrah-e-Faisal location as part of our continued investment in Pakistan. This reflects our dedication to empowering startups, developers, and SMEs with reliable cloud infrastructure and tailored support, driving innovation and growth within the region”, comments Suhaib Zaheer, SVP at DigitalOcean.

COLABS scalable workspaces provide the flexibility required to support DigitalOcean’s growth and innovation in Pakistan’s tech landscape. This collaboration creates new opportunities for innovation, and strengthens Pakistan’s position as a hub for technological advancement.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean is the simplest scalable cloud platform that democratizes cloud and AI for growing tech companies around the world. Our mission is to simplify cloud computing and AI to allow builders to spend more time creating software that changes the world. More than 600,000 customers trust DigitalOcean to deliver the cloud, AI, and ML infrastructure they need to build and scale their organizations. To learn more about DigitalOcean, visit www.digitalocean.com

About COLABS

COLABS has emerged as Pakistan’s number one flexible workspace and community enablement platform, setting the standard for innovation and growth. Being the only venture-backed company in the sector, COLABS operates across 10+ locations, supporting a thriving ecosystem of 5,000+ members, 300+ companies, and 350+ partners, and is now expanding into the MENA region. To learn more about COLABS, visit www.colabs.pk