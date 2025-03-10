Monday, March 10, 2025
DPDC approves 5 cases, rejects 2 others due to incomplete documentation

Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2025
FAISALABAD  -  District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) in its meeting has approved 5 cases including two cases of private complexes and three of petrol pumps after fulfilling legal requirements. Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that the applications for a marriage hall and a school were rejected due to incomplete documentation. He said that these cases would be re-submitted to the committee after completion of required paperwork. He said that officials would personally inspect the sites for new applications and fulfil all necessary formalities in accordance with law. He directed all the concerned departments to submit NOCs to the DC office within stipulated time frame for new applications and incomplete applications must not be presented before the committee under any circumstances. CEO District Council Faisal Shehzad and others were also present in the meeting.

