FIA arrests Nadia Hussain’s husband in fraud case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Atif Ahmed Khan, husband of actress and model Nadia Hussain, in connection with a Rs 539 million financial fraud case.

The FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle conducted a raid at his Karachi residence following a complaint from the board of directors of a private commercial bank.

Authorities allege that Khan, a former bank CEO, misused company funds for personal financial trading, engaging in corporate fraud.

Investigators claim he illegally acquired Rs 654 million through a third party, diverting Rs 80 million for personal use while fabricating documents to conceal the fraud.

He also allegedly paid himself a high markup from company funds, violating banking regulations.

The high-profile case has drawn public attention due to Khan’s connection to Nadia Hussain, who has remained silent. Despite the controversy, the actress continues to post on Instagram, prompting fans to question her in the comments—though she has yet to respond.

Married since 2003, the couple has four children together.