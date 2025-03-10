Monday, March 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Governor announces plots for families of people dying in dumper-related accidents

Governor announces plots for families of people dying in dumper-related accidents
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced a plot for each family whose near and dear ones died in dumper-related accidents in Karachi. Tessori made this announcement at an Iftar party.  He mingled with the people and also posed for selfies with them.  He also listened to the people’s issues.  Later, speaking to the media, the governor said he would continue to raise his voice for the issues being faced by the people.

He also directed the Dumper Association office-bearers to sell their houses and dumpers to give Rs10 million to each affected family.

Tessori further said that injustices were being done to the people of Karachi. “Don’t force them to sell their belongings and obtain arms licenses.” He went on to say that it was his desire that children seek education so that they could contribute to the country’s development after growing up.

Pakistan on path of economic stability, says Aleem Khan

It is no secret that several people have so far lost their lives in Karachi in recent months in accidents involving dumpers.  In an accident reported from near Safora Chowrangi in Karachi on Saturday, a young man lost his life when his car collided with a dumper. The deceased was identified as Adnan Mirza. According to police, the victim was a resident of New Rizvia Society and worked at a call center. Initial reports suggest that the accident might have occurred due to the driver falling asleep. The man succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has been handed over to his family. Just a day earlier, in another accident, a dumper ran over three brothers who were sitting on a motorcycle in Baldia Town.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1741501979.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025