Governor announces plots for families of people dying in dumper-related accidents

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced a plot for each family whose near and dear ones died in dumper-related accidents in Karachi. Tessori made this announcement at an Iftar party. He mingled with the people and also posed for selfies with them. He also listened to the people’s issues. Later, speaking to the media, the governor said he would continue to raise his voice for the issues being faced by the people.

He also directed the Dumper Association office-bearers to sell their houses and dumpers to give Rs10 million to each affected family.

Tessori further said that injustices were being done to the people of Karachi. “Don’t force them to sell their belongings and obtain arms licenses.” He went on to say that it was his desire that children seek education so that they could contribute to the country’s development after growing up.

It is no secret that several people have so far lost their lives in Karachi in recent months in accidents involving dumpers. In an accident reported from near Safora Chowrangi in Karachi on Saturday, a young man lost his life when his car collided with a dumper. The deceased was identified as Adnan Mirza. According to police, the victim was a resident of New Rizvia Society and worked at a call center. Initial reports suggest that the accident might have occurred due to the driver falling asleep. The man succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His body has been handed over to his family. Just a day earlier, in another accident, a dumper ran over three brothers who were sitting on a motorcycle in Baldia Town.