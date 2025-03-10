Govt committed to equip youth with modern skills: PM

Shehbaz Sharif says 300,000 youth will receive online training as part of Huawei’s ICT training programme Prime Minister urges elected representatives to stay connected with people.

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is providing all possible support to equip the youth with modern skills. He said this while chairing a review meeting here yesterday regarding the provision of ICT training to 300,000 youth in Pakistan in collaboration with Huawei Technologies. Stressing the critical role of young people in driving the digital revolution and advancing technology in the country, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equip young individuals with modern skills.

During the meeting, the PM stated that the government was providing all possible support to ensure youth were prepared for the evolving digital landscape. He highlighted that Huawei’s ICT training programme would not only enhance IT exports but also create employment opportunities for young professionals.

A delegation from Huawei Technologies attended the meeting, where various initiatives aimed at imparting digital skills and providing world-class IT training were discussed. The progress of agreements signed last year with Huawei Technologies in China was also reviewed.

Representatives of Huawei reaffirmed their commitment to launching an advanced training programme in Pakistan. Under this initiative, young individuals will receive specialised training in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and other cutting-edge technologies.

The PM was told that 300,000 Pakistani youth would receive online training as part of the initiative. To facilitate the programme, PM Shehbaz would officially inaugurate the ICT Training Portal. Officials also informed the premier that Huawei Technologies had already trained 20,315 students under the initiative, with the programme focusing on upskilling students, trainers, and the ICT professionals. Master trainers trained by Huawei would further impart knowledge at the local level to expand the programme’s reach.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to ensure swift implementation of IT training projects and to maximise the accessibility of the ICT Training Portal across Pakistan. He also instructed that the initiative be extended to all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to ensure that young people nationwide benefit from the program.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar, Chairman of the PM Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, and other senior Government officials.

Meanwhile, two members of the National Assembly, Azhar Qayyum Nahra and Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, and a member of the Provincial Assembly, Fida Hussain Wattoo, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, matters related to their respective constituencies and over all country’s political situation came under discussion.

The premier directed the parliamentarians to remain in touch with the people and solve their problems.