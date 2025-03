BAHAWALPUR - Growers have been advised to irrigate their before fungus attack. In an advisory issued by agriculture department here on Sunday, it was said that fungus attack was noticed in in some areas till the end of February 2025. The wheat growers were asked to irrigate the standing crops of wheat before it was infected with fungus. The farmers were also advised to use pesticides if the wheat plants received any fungus attack or they were attacked by insects.