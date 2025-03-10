Monday, March 10, 2025
Gwadar airport fully operational, handles over 1,500 passengers

Gwadar airport fully operational, handles over 1,500 passengers
1:05 PM | March 10, 2025
The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is now fully operational, managing both domestic and international flights, despite misinformation campaigns attempting to undermine its success.

According to sources, Western media has been spreading misleading narratives about NGIA’s operations in an effort to discredit the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As per an update from the airport’s Flight Operations department, NGIA handled 42 domestic and international flights between January 20 and February 26, 2025, transporting a total of 1,537 passengers.

Domestic flights operate three days a week—Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. A breakdown of passenger traffic reveals that 542 travelers flew from Gwadar to Karachi on 14 flights, while 493 passengers arrived in Gwadar from Karachi via the same number of flights.

On the international front, seven outbound flights to Muscat carried 299 passengers, while seven return flights from Muscat brought 203 passengers back to Gwadar, according to the airport administration.

