Habib University wins ICPC regional level final

Swabi - The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia West Multi-Site Regional Finals, held at Ghulam Ishfaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Topi, was won by Habib University Karachi, while the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) secured second place on Sunday.

The contest was held simultaneously in Bangladesh, India, Iran, and Pakistan. The two-day contest began with a mock round, culminating in a high-stakes five-hour final contest on the last day.

Three teams from Afghanistan were also scheduled to participate in the contest along with various Pakistani students. Unfortunately, their visas were delayed, preventing them from attending the high-profile event. However, the competition maintained its momentum and spirit. The organizers expressed deep sorrow over the Afghan teams’ failure to participate due to visa delays and the closure of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, which prevented them from crossing the Durand Line. As a result, the Afghan teams were unable to reach the GIK Institute to take part in the contest.

The event was held in the new academic block, and officials from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) also attended as observers. The participants said that success at the regional level leads to an invitation to the next level. The best teams continue to advance, and the final regional contest determines which teams will reach the ICPC World Finals.

The participants expressed their great honour in taking part in the contest, praising the world-class laboratories and digital systems at GIK Institute, which provide students with contemporary education.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masroor Hussain said that the ICPC, often described as the “World Cup of Computing,” continues to inspire and challenge the brightest minds from universities around the world while shaping the innovators and leaders of tomorrow’s tech-driven world.