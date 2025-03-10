Monday, March 10, 2025
Handing over ceremony marks new era for Emergency Medical Services in Sukkur

March 10, 2025
SUKKUR  -  A significant milestone was achieved here on Sunday with the successful handing over ceremony of the Trauma & Emergency Response Center at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur.  This crucial step paves the way for enhanced emergency medical services in the region. The ceremony was attended by MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, who emphasized the importance of advanced healthcare facilities for the people of Sukkur. The development aims to ensure swift emergency response, better trauma care, and enhanced medical assistance for those in need. This initiative is a testament to the commitment of strengthening healthcare, saving lives, and serving the community. With this new chapter, the people of Sukkur can expect improved access to quality medical care, further solidifying the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

