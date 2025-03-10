Heavy rainfall expected across country till 16th

ISLAMABAD - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab on Sunday issued a high alert for heavy rainfall across the country from March 9 to 16. While talking to media, the PDMA spokesperson cautioned the citizens to stay updated with the weather advisory available on media channels. He emphasised the importance of staying informed and taking necessary precautions in the current heavy rainfall to ensure safety during their travel plans. A spokesperson also mentioned that PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia also had instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to be on high alert due to the anticipated heavy rainfall. To ensure readiness for any potential emergencies, alerts have been issued to key departments, including WASA, Rescue 1122, Irrigation Department. He said these measures aim to minimise risks and facilitate prompt responses to any situations that may arise. The department predicted that a system of westerly winds will enter the northern regions of the country tomorrow, with the system persisting until March 16, he added. Chitral, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to experience rain from March 9 through March 16, he further mentioned.