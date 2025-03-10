IG releases Rs2.3m for medical expenses of injured personnel

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, is committed to ensuring the best medical treatment for police personnel injured in the line of duty. Continuing this commitment, an additional 2.3 million rupees have been released to cover medical expenses for injured personnel in Lahore and various other districts. The Punjab Police spokesperson said that injured Constable Asad Abbas has been granted 1 million rupees for medical expenses. Injured Inspector Muhammad Sarwar has received 500,000 rupees for medical treatment, while injured constable Shiraz Khan has been given 200,000 rupees. Injured Trainee Sub-Inspector Waheed Ahmed, Head constable Muhammad Rashid, constable Hamid Iqbal, constable Amir Mehmood, Constable Ikram Haider, and Constable Liaqat Ali have each been provided with 100,000 rupees for their medical costs. The spokesperson further added that these officers and personnel sustained injuries in various incidents while performing their duties. The Compensation Award Committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare Imran Irshad, approved the release of the funds. The IG Punjab emphasized that ensuring the best treatment and speedy recovery of injured police personnel is a top priority, and every possible support will continue to be provided. He directed supervisory officers to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the best healthcare and welfare for injured Ghazi personnel.