IHC directs authorities to follow procedure for placing any citizen on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the concerned authorities to strictly follow the procedure for placing any citizen on the no-fly list. The IHC bench declared that placement of a citizen’s name on the Passport Control List (PCL) without tangible evidence to be illegal and unconstitutional, ordering the immediate removal of the petitioner’s name from the list and restoring his right to travel freely.

The bench also stressed upon the need that the citizens’ names should not be added to the list “arbitrarily”.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar issued the directions while deciding the petition of Nadir Mukhtiar recently. In the written judgment, he stated that the Directorate of Immigration and Pass ports had violated due process and fundamental rights by restricting the petitioner’s ability to travel abroad without proper legal justification.

Advocate Nisar Ahmed Shah had filed the petition on behalf of Mr Mukhtiar, who had been deported from the UAE in mid-2024 following a local altercation. Upon his return to Pakistan, he obtained a valid Pakistani passport and a work visa for Oman. Counsel for the petitioner stated that the petitioner has a valid visa to work in Oman and he was working there and travelled back to Pakistan in 2024. When he was proceeding to leave the country to travel back to Oman to work, he was stopped and was told that his name is on the ECL.

He added that on Dec 5, 2024, despite clearing immigration and receiving the exit stamp at Islamabad International Airport, he was prevented from boarding his flight due to his name being placed on the PCL. After his requests for removal from the list were ignored, he filed a writ petition in the IHC, challenging the legality of the travel restrictions.

Justice Sattar ruled that the Directorate of Immigration and Passports had acted beyond its legal authority and violated constitutional rights by placing Mukhtiar on the PCL without issuing him a notice or providing him an opportunity to be heard.

The judge noted that no legal justification was given for placing Mukhtiar on the PCL. The directorate failed to follow the procedural requirements under the Passport Rules 2021, which violated articles 9, 10-A and 15 of the Constitution, guaranteeing personal liberty, due process and freedom of movement. He added that no formal order was issued regarding the impounding, confiscation or cancellation of his passport. The court declared the placement of Mr Mu khtiar’s name on the PCL as illegal and instructed the relevant authorities to immediately remove his name from the list.

The judgement also directed the director general of Immigration and Passports to ensure that citizens are not arbitrarily added to the PCL in the future.

It added that the petitioner’s fundamental rights have been violated without any legal basis. It maintained that the authorities must follow due process before restricting a citizen’s travel.