India cruised to its third Champions Trophy victory in style, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament and rarely troubled by its opponents. In the final, held in Dubai, India secured an emphatic win, further cementing its dominance in world cricket. With an seemingly endless pool of talent that remains a cut above the rest, India’s triumph was well deserved, and the team must be thoroughly commended for its performance.

However, for Pakistan, the official host of the Champions Trophy, this tournament has been a sobering experience. What was meant to be the grand return of international cricket to Pakistan after three decades instead ended in disappointment. Not only did Pakistan exit the competition early after a series of embarrassing performances, but as India progressed, the focus of the tournament shifted away from Pakistan and toward Dubai, where India played its matches. This turn of events, on what was supposed to be a moment of national sporting revival, should prompt serious reflection.

The first and most pressing concern is the state of Pakistan’s cricketing setup. Pakistan possesses immense talent, often comparable to India’s. Its history of upsetting top teams, including India, proves that with proper mentorship and management, Pakistan can once again become a dominant force in world cricket.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board has long been plagued by external interference, corruption, lobbying, and political maneuvering. Personal ambition, financial incentives, and the lure of influence have turned the PCB into a dysfunctional entity riddled with vested interests. Until this system is dismantled and replaced with a true meritocracy—one that fosters talent from the grassroots to the national team—Pakistan cricket will continue to languish in mediocrity, and the PCB will remain a bureaucratic institution benefiting a select few rather than the sport itself.

Pakistan’s ability to host major tournaments and elevate its status in world cricket is inextricably linked to this issue. Without a team capable of commanding respect on the field, Pakistan will struggle to assert itself in the sport’s broader organisational and diplomatic landscape.