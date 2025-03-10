Monday, March 10, 2025
Injection mishap at Lahore hospital leaves one dead, 18 critical

Web Desk
11:11 AM | March 10, 2025
Regional, Lahore

A 31-year-old female patient lost her life due to an adverse reaction to an injection at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, while 18 others remain in critical condition.

The incident occurred in the hospital's Chest Surgery Ward, prompting immediate action from the administration. Mayo Hospital's Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr. Ehtesham, confirmed the fatality and announced an immediate halt to the use of the suspected injection.

To ensure a thorough investigation, Dr. Haroon Hamid has constituted a high-level committee to probe the matter. The hospital administration is also working to enhance patient safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz removed the hospital’s MS during a surprise visit following numerous patient complaints. Expressing strong dissatisfaction over administrative failures, she criticized the deteriorating state of the hospital, emphasizing that patients seek treatment with hope, yet the management remains indifferent to their suffering.

IG releases Rs2.3m for medical expenses of injured personnel

