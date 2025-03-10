Israel, Hamas signal readiness for next ceasefire talks as mediators push for progress

CAIRO/JERUSALEM - Israel and Hamas signaled on Saturday they were preparing for the next phase of ceasefire negotiations, as mediators pushed ahead with talks to extend the fragile 42-day truce that began in Jan­uary. Hamas said there were “positive indicators” for the start of the cease­fire’s second-phase talks but did not elaborate. Israel also said it was pre­paring for talks. “Israel has accepted the invitation of the mediators backed by the U.S., and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an effort to ad­vance the negotiations,” Prime Minis­ter Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

A delegation from Hamas is engag­ing in ceasefire talks in Cairo with Egyptian mediators who have been helping facilitate the talks along with officials from Qatar. They aim to pro­ceed to the next stage of the deal, which could open the way to ending the war. “We affirm our readiness to engage in the second-phase negotia­tions in a way that meets the demands of our people, and we call for intensi­fied efforts to aid the Gaza Strip and lift the blockade on our suffering peo­ple,” Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said in a statement.

In a later statement reporting its delegation’s meeting with the head of Egypt’s general intelligence agency, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, Hamas af­firmed the group’s approval of forming a committee of what it described as “national and independent” characters to run Gaza until elections. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi earlier said Cairo had worked in cooperation with Palestinians on creating an ad­ministrative committee of indepen­dent, professional Palestinian techno­crats entrusted with the governance of Gaza after the end of the Israel-Gaza war. His remarks came during the Arab summit which adopted Egypt’s alter­native reconstruction plan for Gaza, as opposed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Middle East Riviera” vision.

Even as diplomacy continued, an Is­raeli airstrike killed two Palestinians in Rafah in southern Gaza on Satur­day, medical sources said. The Israeli military said its aircraft struck a drone that crossed from Israel into southern Gaza and “several suspects” who tried to collect it in what appeared to be a botched smuggling attempt. The strike came after an Israeli drone strike killed two people in Gaza on Friday. The Is­raeli military said it attacked a group of suspected militants operating near its troops in northern Gaza and plant­ing an explosive device in the ground. The Gaza ceasefire deal that took ef­fect in January calls for the remaining 59 hostages in Hamas captivity to be freed in a second phase, during which final plans would be negotiated for an end to the war. The first phase of the ceasefire ended last week. Israel has since imposed a total blockade on all goods entering the enclave, demand­ing that Hamas free the remaining hostages without beginning the nego­tiations to end the Gaza war.

Fighting has been halted since January 19 and Hamas has released 33 Israeli hostages and five Thais for some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Israeli authorities be­lieve fewer than half of the remain­ing 59 hostages are still alive. Isra­el’s assault on the enclave has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, ac­cording to Gaza health authorities. It has also internally displaced nearly Gaza’s entire population and led to accusations of genocide and war crimes that Israel denies. The as­sault began after Hamas-led Islamist fighters raided southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostag­es, according to Israeli tallies.