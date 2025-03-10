Monday, March 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Karachi reports first Naegleria death of the year

Karachi reports first Naegleria death of the year
Web Desk
9:20 PM | March 10, 2025
National

Karachi has recorded its first fatality of the year from the brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri.

A 36-year-old woman from Gulshan-e-Iqbal developed symptoms on February 18 and was admitted to a private hospital the next day. Despite treatment, she passed away on February 23.

Lab tests on February 24 confirmed Naegleria fowleri as the cause. Health officials noted that the patient had no history of water-related activities, raising concerns that the infection may have occurred during ablution (wudu).

The deadly amoeba thrives in warm water and enters the brain through the nasal passage, leading to severe damage.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025