Karachi reports first Naegleria death of the year

Karachi has recorded its first fatality of the year from the brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri.

A 36-year-old woman from Gulshan-e-Iqbal developed symptoms on February 18 and was admitted to a private hospital the next day. Despite treatment, she passed away on February 23.

Lab tests on February 24 confirmed Naegleria fowleri as the cause. Health officials noted that the patient had no history of water-related activities, raising concerns that the infection may have occurred during ablution (wudu).

The deadly amoeba thrives in warm water and enters the brain through the nasal passage, leading to severe damage.