Monday, March 10, 2025
Karachi traffic police to strictly enforce helmet rule on key roads

Web Desk
2:13 PM | March 10, 2025
Regional, Karachi

Karachi’s traffic police have announced strict enforcement of helmet regulations on three major roads to enhance road safety and reduce motorcycle accidents. The initiative aims to ensure riders comply with safety measures before accessing high-traffic routes.

According to DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, motorcyclists without helmets will be barred from entering Shahrah-e-Faisal, Metropole to Clifton Bridge, and PIDC to the Saudi Consulate. These roads have been designated as model routes with strict compliance measures.

“We are initially focusing on these three roads, and no motorcyclist will be allowed to enter without a helmet,” he stated.

To raise awareness, authorities will launch an educational campaign during Ramadan, after which strict penalties will be imposed on violators. Additionally, Karachi’s traffic police will introduce a modern motorcycle locking system, requiring riders to present a helmet before unlocking their parked bikes. Each section officer will be equipped with 50 such locks to ensure effective enforcement.

Public-private partnerships in policing: A tech-driven paradigm

