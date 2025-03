KOHAT - A recent operation led by District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan resulted in the arrest of seven suspects and the seizure of arms, ammunition, and illicit substances.

According to Kohat police sources, the operation, conducted by a police contingent led by DSP Saddar Imaduddin and SHO Mills Ayub Janan, recovered a Kalashnikov, three pistols, hundreds of cartridges, and 510 grams of ice.

Cases have been registered against the suspects at Mills police station.