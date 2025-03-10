KP CM directs oversight of M&R projects

Peshawar - In a significant move to ensure transparency, accountability, and quality in the use of development funds, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the formulation of a regulatory framework for the effective oversight of maintenance and repair (M&R) projects.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat, through an official letter, has instructed the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to develop a robust mechanism to regulate the allocation and utilization of funds earmarked for the upkeep of roads, government buildings, irrigation canals, water supply schemes, and power transformers.

According to the letter, the absence of a structured regulatory framework has led to inefficiencies, unnecessary expenditure of public funds, delays, and substandard work in M&R projects. To address these concerns, a comprehensive system for better management and accountability is required.

The proposed framework will include District Supervisory Committees across all districts, headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners. These committees will comprise district heads of relevant departments, representatives from civil society, and officials from the Planning Department. Their primary responsibilities will include identifying and prioritizing M&R projects based on regional needs, public interest, and cost-effectiveness. Projects will be submitted to departmental scrutiny committees for final approval.

The District Supervisory Committees will also oversee project implementation to ensure quality standards. To enhance transparency, an annual report detailing all M&R projects—including costs, photographic evidence, GPS coordinates, and other specifics—will be submitted. In emergencies, special reports will be sent for immediate action. Urgent maintenance work, such as snow clearance from link roads, will be carried out based on their recommendations.

All relevant departments have been directed to implement the Chief Minister’s instructions at all levels of governance.