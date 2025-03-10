KP Governor assures full support for Kurram affectees

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday assured that the victims of Kurram will never be forgotten and that every possible effort will be made for their well-being.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at the Governor House, where Ramadan relief packages were distributed among the affected families.

Red Crescent KP Vice Chairman Farzand Ali Wazir also spoke at the event, highlighting the Red Crescent’s efforts in supporting the Kurram affectees.

Governor Kundi appreciated the role of Red Crescent KP in providing aid, saying that their work is being widely acknowledged.

He mentioned that relief efforts, supported by the Sindh government, local councils, and philanthropic organizations, are being delivered in phases to the victims. He also noted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s keen interest in ensuring that relief reaches those in need.

Farzand Ali Wazir commended the Governor’s commitment to humanitarian efforts, saying that Hilal-e-Ahmer teams have been actively working under his guidance since day one.

He praised Governor Kundi’s personal engagement with donors and welfare organizations, calling it a testament to his dedication to the poor and marginalized.

PPP US calls on Governor Kundi

James Cyprian, Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) New York, USA, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Sunday.

During the meeting, Cyprian praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for upholding Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for minority rights. He highlighted the party’s efforts, including appointing a Christian as Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly and a woman from the underprivileged Hindu community as a senator.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed his commitment to minority rights, stating that, for the first time, minority community events were held at the Governor House. He mentioned his visits to churches, temples, and gurdwaras, along with ongoing efforts to resolve issues related to cremation grounds.

The discussion also focused on Edward College Peshawar, with the governor stressing that restoring its past glory was a priority. He advocated for upgrading the college to university status and appointing a foreign principal, along with plans to establish Edward College campuses in Hazara Division and southern districts of KP.