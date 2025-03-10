KP govt committed to protect women’s rights: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare and Women’s Development, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, in his statement on the occasion of International Women’s Day, said that March 8 is celebrated worldwide as International Women’s Day.

He emphasized that the development of any society is not possible unless its women are educated, strong, and independent. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fully committed to the advancement of women and the protection of their rights.

He said that various initiatives are being taken to provide training for women in the province. Previously, only traditional skills such as sewing and embroidery were taught, but now training will also be provided in modern fields like e-commerce and artificial intelligence (AI). Soon, an e-commerce and AI school will be inaugurated in Peshawar, and in the future, this facility will be extended across the province.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, significant steps are being taken to empower women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Parents should educate their daughters and provide them with proper training so that they can become independent. The government will fully support all women who face challenges on the path to progress. The day is not far when every woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be skilled, independent, and strong.