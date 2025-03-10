KP govt forms committees to monitor food prices

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Information and Public Relations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Dr Saif, said on Sunday that special committees have been formed in all districts to ensure the sale of edible items at government-approved prices during Ramadan.

In a statement, he said these committees were visiting markets to check prices and quality, with daily reports being submitted to the chief minister.

Strict action was being taken against hoarders, and a complaint cell has been set up in the Food Department to enforce price regulations. Citizens were urged to report irregularities via the toll-free number 0800-37432 or WhatsApp at 0345-1009348.

He assured that an uninterrupted supply of flour and other essential food items would be maintained throughout the holy month.