KP restores free organ transplants

The government has reinstated free organ transplants and cochlear implants under the Sehat Card Plus program, officials confirmed. These services were suspended in early 2023 due to financial constraints during the caretaker government’s tenure. However, following the return of the PTI-led government, which initially launched the health insurance initiative, the decision was made to resume these critical treatments.

The renewed program now covers liver and renal transplants, along with cashless services for bone marrow transplants, free thalassaemia treatment, and cochlear implants. Given the high costs associated with these procedures, their reinstatement provides crucial relief for patients who otherwise could not afford them.

A health department official informed Dawn that a cabinet-approved summary has been issued to restart organ transplants, with final approval pending from the chief minister. The government is also considering whether to extend these benefits to all residents or restrict them to those below the poverty line. A proposed Rs1 billion endowment fund was set up to sustain transplant operations, with Rs100 million already released.

Since its inception in 2016, the Sehat Card Plus program has provided medical care to over four million people for Rs102 billion. Despite previous delays, negotiations with hospitals are ongoing. Agreements have been made for renal transplants at the Institute of Kidney Disease Peshawar, thalassaemia treatment and cochlear implants at Hayatabad Medical Complex, and liver transplants at Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital Islamabad due to limited local capacity.

Moving forward, the government aims to prioritize treatment at public sector hospitals and secure regular funding to ensure continued access to free healthcare services for eligible residents. The program will also allow patients to receive treatment in other provinces using their national identity cards.