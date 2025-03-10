Lesco approves budget for a mega project

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has approved the budget for a mega project aimed at preventing overbilling and electricity theft. The company has decided to purchase state-of-the-art meters worth Rs. 1.6 billion to modernize the billing system. LESCO will procure 16,000 bidirectional smart and AMI meters. Consumers installing solar systems will receive bidirectional smart meters, ensuring transparent billing. Additionally, AMI meters will be installed for industrial users, tube wells, and new connections. These advanced meters will be linked to a central control room via SIM-based technology, enabling real-time monitoring and accurate meter readings. Consumers will receive bills based on control room-generated readings, eliminating errors and manual intervention. With this initiative, LESCO aims to put an end to overbilling complaints and electricity theft, ensuring fair and transparent billing for its consumers.