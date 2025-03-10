Local economy suffers due to closure of Angoor Adda Gate

South waziristan - The Angoor Adda Gate on the Pak-Afghan border has remained closed for the past 23 months due to security concerns, halting all movement and severely impacting trade and the local economy.

The prolonged closure has disrupted exports and imports, resulting in losses worth billions of rupees to the national treasury. Additionally, nearly 7,000 laborers and transporters have lost their jobs, while hundreds of shopkeepers from four tribes in the Angoor Adda market have been forced to shut down their businesses.

The economic downturn has also affected Rustam Bazaar and Bypass Road in Tehsil Wana, where over 500 shops and commercial establishments have closed, leading to a migration of business activities to other districts. As a result, poverty in South Waziristan, particularly in Wana, has reached alarming levels.

Rising unemployment and financial distress have pushed many local youths toward drug abuse and other destructive activities, further worsening social problems in the region.

However, reliable sources suggest that efforts by the district administration and law enforcement agencies may soon lead to the reopening of Angoor Adda Gate. This development has given hope to the business community, which has urged the government to expedite the process to revive trade and reduce unemployment.