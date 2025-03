Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz criticized opposition parties for fostering a culture of disrespect and discourtesy.

Responding to a question about the opposition’s protest during President Asif Ali Zardari’s address, she said such behavior has no future and will soon fade away.

She added that people are now more aware and focused on prosperity and solutions to their problems.

Highlighting recent economic improvements, she asserted that the government's actions are benefiting the country.