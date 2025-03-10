Masjid Mohabat Khan: A masterpiece of Islamic architecture renovated

PESHAWAR - Peshawar has remained a strategic city where invaders constructed places of worship to freely perform religious obligations, using its people’s strong bonds with religion to their advantage in prolonging their rule.

Being a gateway to the subcontinent and Central Asian Republics (CARs), Peshawar has always been a strategic city. Kings, warriors, and invaders built mosques, churches, and gurdwaras at prime locations to worship according to their faith while also influencing public opinion after conquering the city, before extending their power to the subcontinent.

Muslim commanders and kings of various dynasties passed through the historic Khyber Pass from the Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Afghanistan. They first stayed in Peshawar, where they constructed numerous mosques and places of worship for Muslims and minorities to promote interfaith harmony and bring people of all faiths closer together.

“Recent excavations at GorKathri have clarified that Islam first spread in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan after Sabuktigin, a Turkic slave commander, laid the foundation of the Ghaznavi dynasty in 977 AD in Central Afghanistan,” said Bakhtzada Muhammad, senior research officer at the Archaeology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Following Sabuktigin’s untimely death and a revolt against his son Ismail, Mahmud Ghaznavi took control of the Ghaznavi kingdom and extended his influence into Punjab after defeating Raja Jayapala of the Kabul Shahis at the Battle of Peshawar in 1001 AD,” he added.

As a result, Islam took root in Bannu, Waziristan, Khyber, and other border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to the construction of both large and small masajid.

“An inscription in Arabic, engraved on a black marble, was found in 1984 on the slopes of a hill beneath the castle of Raja Gira. This inscription authenticates the foundation of the historic Odigram Masjid in Swat (also known as Sultan Mahmood Ghaznavi Mosque), constructed in 1048 CE on the order of General Amir Nustagin of the Ghaznavi dynasty. The mosque attracted worshippers in large numbers during Ramazan,” he said.

He further mentioned the construction of numerous small and large masajid, including the historic Yakagund masjid in Mohmand district, Sheikh Habib masjid in 1650 at Bala Manari, and Gunj Gate masjid, also known as Khawja Maroof masjid, built about 600 years ago in Peshawar. These masajid, established by the Muslim rulers of various dynasties, helped Islam flourish in these regions.

After conquering Peshawar, the Mughal rulers began constructing the iconic Masjid Mohabat Khan between 1660 and 1670, under the direction of Peshawar’s Governor Nawab Mohabat Khan.

An amalgamation of Islamic and Mughal architecture, the masjid’s small portion was constructed by Mughal Emperor Shah Jehan, while the majority of it was built by King Aurangzeb Alamgir with beautiful white marble.

The masjid was completed in 1680 and later renovated in 1898 after the vandalism caused by Sikh rulers,” he said. The British took control of Peshawar in 1849, and the masjid was renovated and handed over to the people of Peshawar for worship. After the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, tribal elders from refugee camps gathered in the masjid to forge unity among Afghans against the Soviet invaders.

The situation took a positive turn when the KP government declared Masjid Mohabat Khan a historical site in 1982 and took administrative control, placing it under the Auqaf Department.

Built on a high mound at Andar Sher Bazaar, near the historic Chowkyadgar in Peshawar City, worshippers enter the masjid’s 30,155 square feet vast open courtyard, which can accommodate about 30,000 worshippers at a time. The masjid features a centrally located ablution pool and a single row of rooms lining the exterior walls, complemented by two tall minarets, which further enhance its grandeur.

The prayer hall’s façade is topped by six smaller decorative minarets that flank the masjid’s five arched entryways, along with two additional minarets and three magnificent domes, which draw visitors’ attention.

The masjid’s ceiling is adorned with elegant red frescoes featuring geometric and floral motifs, while its exterior is decorated with Mughal frescoes that amplify its beauty.

“Mohabat Khan Masjid is the identity of Peshawar due to its unique architecture and glorious ancient history. For the last 15 years, I have regularly visited this historic mosque for Friday prayers, Taraweeh, and Mahfil-e-Shabina during Ramazan, as its spiritual environment transports worshippers to a new world,” said Haseeb Khan, a resident of Peshawar.

“Mohabat Khan masjid’s architecture is a jewel of Peshawar, attracting tourists and archaeology lovers from across the country.”

Shopkeepers who rent shops from the Auqaf Department have expanded their shops by several feet, digging small cabins and encroaching on the masjid’s entrance and surrounding areas. This has negatively impacted the masjid’s exterior appearance.

He stated that the construction of large illegal plazas and shops around the mosque has adversely affected its architectural integrity and called for the demolition of these illegal structures to restore its original grandeur and design.

The masjid has recently undergone extensive conservation work, especially on the minarets, domes, ablution areas, and other sections, without compromising its architectural design.

The conservation efforts have enhanced the masjid’s appearance and made it more accessible to thousands of worshippers during Ramazan.