Donald Trump’s campaign of maximum pressure on Iran has resumed much as it did at the start of his first term. The United States has threatened military action, sought to cut off Iran’s oil exports, imposed sanctions, and isolated it from the global economy, undermining its development on all fronts. A key part of this strategy has been the Trump administration’s decision to end Iraq’s waiver to buy Iranian electricity—an arrangement that had allowed Iraq, a country effectively under U.S. influence, to pay Iran for its energy needs.

By revoking this waiver, the United States has paradoxically undermined the sovereignty of a country it once claimed to have liberated. The move has placed both nations in a bind, with Iraq scrambling to meet its electricity needs and Iran losing another source of funding. Iran, for its part, has expressed willingness to negotiate with the U.S., but only if talks are conducted in good faith rather than through the bullying tactics Washington has employed against adversaries and allies alike. Iran has signaled its openness to limited nuclear discussions concerning concerns over potential militarization but refuses to dismantle its nuclear program entirely.

Any such deal would require a relaxation of sanctions for it to be viable. Crucially, this was the agreement that Trump dismantled upon taking office in 2016, weakening diplomatic efforts and fueling further tensions. Yet while Iran extends an olive branch in pursuit of stability in the Middle East, the U.S., backed by its ever-belligerent ally Israel, appears intent on isolating Iran and provoking another military confrontation to eliminate any challenge to their regional dominance.

With the war in Ukraine winding down, the question remains: how far will the United States escalate this campaign of maximum pressure, and will it ultimately lead to open conflict?