Ministry of religious affairs enhances Hajj services

The and Interfaith Harmony continues its efforts to improve Hajj arrangements and foster interfaith harmony across Pakistan, ensuring a smooth and accessible pilgrimage experience for all.

Operating under the Rules of Business 1973, the ministry collaborates with organizations in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to enhance Hajj facilities while also safeguarding minority rights, promoting peaceful coexistence, and encouraging mutual respect in line with constitutional provisions. Additionally, it plays a vital role in Islamic studies by organizing seminars, ensuring accurate Quran printing, and facilitating international religious cooperation.

To support marginalized communities, the Minority Welfare Fund provides financial assistance and aids in maintaining religious sites. Scholarships are awarded to minority students, while key initiatives promote Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH), sectarian harmony, and error-free Quran printing. The ministry also actively monitors digital platforms, reporting blasphemous, anti-Islamic, and sectarian content.

In 2024, the ministry organized the National Seerat Competition, awarding Rs. 3.5 million in cash prizes. A Seerat-un-Nabi Conference was held on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, attended by senior officials, where the Deputy Prime Minister and Senate Chairman presented awards for the Seerat Book Competition. The nationwide Milaad-un-Nabi celebrations featured educational activities, including distributing articles on economic stability based on the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in libraries.

A significant initiative was the establishment of a recycling plant for the proper disposal of damaged Quranic pages. Efforts to promote sectarian harmony included observing “Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat” and launching awareness campaigns on health and nutrition. The ministry also recommended civil awards for religious scholars and minority representatives.

Additionally, the ministry played an active role in regulating online content, reporting 16,634 objectionable links in 2024. Regular meetings of the Ruet-e-Hilal committees ensured accurate moon sighting for religious events.