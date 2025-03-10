Mobile-powered Early Warning Systems key to disaster preparedness: Jazz CEO

ISLAMABAD - Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim has emphasised the critical role of mobile-powered Early Warning Systems (EWS) in mitigating the impact of natural disasters. Speaking at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona during a session titled “Leveraging Mobile for Effective Early Warning Systems,” he highlighted how real-time, geo-targeted alerts can significantly reduce casualties and economic losses. Aamir joined a distinguished panel featuring Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group; Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of ITU; and Mats Granryd, Director General of GSMA, to discuss how mobile technology can strengthen disaster response. He underscored the need for real-time, telecom-driven alerts to protect vulnerable communities before disaster strikes.

“Disasters don’t discriminate, but data can save lives—early warnings are key to proactive disaster response,” he stated. He highlighted Jazz’s efforts in disaster preparedness, particularly in Pakistan, where climate-induced disasters such as floods and wildfires have caused widespread devastation. He called for stronger public-private collaboration to scale EWS nationwide and ensure faster, smarter emergency alerts. Pakistan remains highly vulnerable to climate change despite contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions. The 2022 floods submerged one-third of the country, impacting 33 million people, destroying two million homes, and displacing three million. Such calamities highlight the urgent need for robust EWS to mitigate humanitarian and economic losses. In 2024, Jazz and GSMA signed a Statement of Commitment to develop a mobile-enabled Early Warning System in Pakistan in collaboration with key local stakeholders. Aamir emphasized that AI-powered risk assessments and cross-sector coordination could greatly enhance disaster response efficiency, helping to save lives.

Building on this foundation, Jazz is now seeking to extend its partnership by collaborating with the National Emergency Operations Center, an initiative of the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan. Despite technological advancements, gaps remain in disaster preparedness. “Mobile is the most effective channel for delivering risk communications, yet public-private coordination is often lacking,” Aamir said, advocating for global standardization of disaster response frameworks.

GSMA’s Mobile for Humanitarian Innovation (M4H) program is addressing these gaps, with Jazz actively working to implement mobile-powered EWS. According to ITU, 95% of the global population has access to mobile broadband, making mobile networks essential for emergency alerts. Research suggests that 24 hours’ notice of a disaster can reduce damage by 30%. At COP28, GSMA and leading Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), including VEON, called for cell broadcast and location-based SMS alerts. This aligns with the UN’s goal of universal early warning access by 2027. Aamir reiterated Jazz’s commitment to expanding disaster readiness, particularly in flood-prone and underserved regions. He stressed that Jazz and GSMA are working to shift from reactive response to proactive preparedness, leveraging AI-powered alerts to minimize loss of life. “As Pakistan’s leading digital operator, Jazz remains dedicated to leveraging mobile technology to safeguard vulnerable communities. Collective action is essential to making disaster warnings faster, smarter, and more accessible,” Aamir stressed.