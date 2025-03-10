Mohsin Naqvi lauds teamwork behind Champions Trophy 2025 success

Pakistan has successfully hosted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking a historic achievement in the country’s cricketing journey.
In a heartfelt message, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), law enforcement agencies, provincial governments, ICC officials, and participating teams for their role in making the tournament a resounding success.
Naqvi praised the seamless execution of the event, attributing it to the collective efforts of all stakeholders. He described the tournament as a proud moment for Pakistan, reinforcing the nation’s capability to host global cricketing events.