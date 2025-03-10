MoITT presents telecom equipment standards regulations for cabinet approval

The (MoITT) has submitted the Telecom Equipment Standards Regulations to the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases (CCLC) for review, sources revealed. The regulations, previously vetted by the Ministry of Law, were initially forwarded to the Cabinet Division but were returned with instructions to present them before the CCLC before federal cabinet approval. The IT Ministry has now fulfilled this requirement, setting the stage for further consideration.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its annual report, emphasized the establishment of the Standards and Conformance Assurance Directorate—a dedicated body responsible for defining testing methods aligned with regulatory technical standards. This initiative underscores PTA’s commitment to ensuring the quality and reliability of telecom equipment in Pakistan. The directorate’s key function is to verify that all telecom devices meet the required specifications before reaching the market, preventing disruptions and security risks.

The proposed regulations will apply to various industry stakeholders, including licensees, manufacturers, and importers. The framework covers crucial aspects such as electromagnetic compatibility, health and safety, and radio frequency communication. These measures aim to prevent the circulation of substandard or incompatible telecom products that could degrade network performance and pose risks to users.

According to PTA, the enforcement of stringent testing protocols will help maintain seamless communication services while minimizing technical faults caused by faulty or non-compliant equipment. By implementing these regulations, PTA seeks to enhance consumer protection, improve business confidence, and strengthen the security and efficiency of Pakistan’s telecommunications sector.