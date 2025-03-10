NEPRA announces reduction in electricity prices

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a reduction in electricity prices for consumers nationwide under the monthly Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA).

According to the official notification, the national average FCA has been lowered by Rs. 2.1240 per unit, reducing the actual fuel cost to Rs. 10.8860 per kWh from the previous reference rate of Rs. 13.0100 per kWh.

Karachi consumers will see a reduction of Rs. 3 per unit in electricity rates, while consumers in other parts of the country will benefit from a Rs. 2.12 per unit decrease. NEPRA issued separate notifications confirming that the relief will be reflected in electricity bills for March. The adjustment for K-Electric consumers is based on the December 2024 monthly review, while the reduction for other consumers nationwide applies under the January 2025 adjustment.

This FCA reduction covers most categories, excluding lifeline consumers, protected consumers, electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS), and prepaid customers.

Last month, the federal government reinstated fuel cost adjustment benefits for electricity consumers using up to 300 units and agricultural tube wells to ease financial burdens on households and farmers. This benefit, initially discontinued in June 2015, has now been restored.

NEPRA has directed Ex-WAPDA Distribution Companies (XWDISCOs) to comply with court orders while implementing the revised rates.