Next James Bond should be British, says Pierce Brosnan

LONDON - Actor Pierce Brosnan has said it is a ‘given’ that the next should be British. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, the former Bond also said he thought it was the “right decision” for the franchise’s long-standing producers to hand creative control to Amazon. “It takes great courage for them to let go,” said Brosnan, who is Irish. “I hope that Amazon handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.” The choice of Daniel Craig’s successor will be a decision for Amazon MGM Studios. James Norton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Theo James - who are all English are among the bookmakers’ favourites to fill Craig’s shoes. Bond has been played by two non-British actors in the past - Australian George Lazenby as well as Irishman Brosnan - but 007 has never been an American, and among the names mooted for the role is California-born Austin Butler. Other non-British names that have been suggested include Irish stars Paul Mescal, Cillian Murphy and Aidan Turner, or Australian Jacob Elordi. American Clint Eastwood once reportedly turned down the role, with the Hollywood legend previously claiming he was approached to take over after Sean Connery in 1967 but said: “It didn’t feel right for me to be doing it”. According to author Ian Fleming’s novels, Bond had a Scottish father and Swiss mother. Under the deal announced last month, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson will remain co-owners of the franchise but Amazon MGM Studios “will gain creative control”.

Brosnan, 71, told the Telegraph.

“History has been passed on and I’m very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies I made with Barbara and Michael.” It is not clear when the next Bond will be announced and there is still no timescale for when the next film will be made. The last film in the franchise, No Time To Die in 2021, was Craig’s last. But given how much time it takes to make a blockbuster movie, the gap between No Time To Die and the next film could break the six-year record for the longest period between Bond releases. Brosnan starred in four Bond films from 1995’s GoldenEye until 2002’s Die Another Day.