No Travel Ban

It appears that Pakistan will not be subjected to a blanket travel ban, as had been widely speculated over the past week. Instead, a more targeted approach will be taken to vet individuals traveling abroad. Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, confirmed on Saturday that the government will update its list of prescribed and banned organisations with the assistance of U.S. agencies such as the State Department. Only those linked to these organisations will be barred from travel, while the rest can rest assured that their movement between countries will not be disrupted. This is a welcome development.

However, the manner in which this situation unfolded suggests yet another instance of Donald Trump’s characteristic approach to diplomacy—where an extreme measure is floated, widely publicised, and then followed by negotiations that ultimately secure what was initially intended. Just as the U.S. has coerced Canada and Mexico into accepting its trade demands by threatening tariffs, and as it continues to dictate terms to Ukraine, this episode appears to follow a similar pattern. The story was leaked to major news organisations, picked up by the Pakistani media, and then scaled down to what now amounts to information sharing and a selective travel visa ban. Nevertheless, the outcome may still prove beneficial.

Ultimately, the groups in question are responsible for various security threats in Pakistan, and if the prospect of a full travel ban helps deter individuals from affiliating with them, this measure could have a positive impact. It is also a diplomatic success for Pakistan, allowing it to disentangle itself from the crisis in Afghanistan and assert itself as a responsible state capable of managing its own security challenges. While this may be another case of the United States resorting to pressure tactics, the end result serves the interests of both nations.