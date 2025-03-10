Omar Ayub accuses govt of media suppression, lawlessness

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has accused the government of suppressing the media and failing to uphold law and order.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament alongside Barrister Gohar, Ayub criticized fuel smuggling at the Balochistan border and condemned the use of PECA laws to silence the press. He also voiced concerns over the country’s deteriorating security situation.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar expressed disappointment over President Asif Ali Zardari’s address, stating that it failed to unite the nation. He claimed the president did not engage with the opposition or contribute to fostering national unity.

Meanwhile, Sahibzada Hamid Raza asserted that PTI founder Imran Khan would be released within the next three months without any deal, reaffirming that his release is imminent.