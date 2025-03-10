One killed, two injured in gun attack in Burewala

BUREWALA - A man was killed while his wife and minor daughter sustained bullet injuries here on Sunday. According to a police spokesperson, veterinary doctor Naemat, had contracted marriage to Iram Qadir, the mother of two children, few days ago. The family was going to somewhere by a car when two armed persons on a motorcycle opened fire at the vehicle near Mujahid Colony Bridge, Lahore Road. As a result of which, Naemat, his wife Iram and nine-year-old daughter sustained critical bullet injuries. The victims were rushed to a hospital where Naemat succumbed to his injuries. Iram had got divorce from her ex-husband Umer Farooq due to his drug addiction. It was revealed that Naemat had also been married before and had four children from his first marriage. A case has been registered against the suspect. City police were investigating.