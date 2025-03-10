Operation hours of Peoples Bus Service in Karachi extended

KARACHI - Sindh Transport Department has announced an extension in the operating hours of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi during the holy month of Ramadan. Speaking to the media, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon stated that from the 15th of Ramadan onwards, the bus service will continue running late into the night.

The extended hours will apply to Routes R1, R2, R3, R4, R9, R10, and EV1, he added.

Minister Memon emphasized that the decision was made to ease transportation challenges for citizens during Ramadan, acknowledging that a large portion of Karachi’s population relies on public transport. “We will ensure that people can return home safely after shopping and other activities during Ramadan nights,” he assured.