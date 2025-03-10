Monday, March 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Opposition disrupts President Zardari’s address at joint parliament session

Opposition disrupts President Zardari’s address at joint parliament session
Web Desk
5:06 PM | March 10, 2025
National

The Opposition created a ruckus as President Asif Ali Zardari began his address during a joint sitting of parliament on Monday, raising slogans in protest.

Despite the disruption, Zardari continued his speech.

Calling it an honor to address parliament, he emphasized the need for determination, good governance, and political stability. “We must work together to strengthen democracy,” he urged, reminding lawmakers that the public had placed their trust in them.

He highlighted economic stability, commending the government for reducing the policy rate and increasing foreign reserves. Stressing unity and social justice, he called for a focus on public welfare projects.

Earlier, treasury members warmly welcomed President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon their arrival. The session began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem and Na’at.

Zardari, now serving his second term as president, has addressed the joint session of parliament eight times, including once last year.

SBP holds policy rate steady at 12pc

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025