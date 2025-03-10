Opposition disrupts President Zardari’s address at joint parliament session

The Opposition created a ruckus as President Asif Ali Zardari began his address during a joint sitting of parliament on Monday, raising slogans in protest.

Despite the disruption, Zardari continued his speech.

Calling it an honor to address parliament, he emphasized the need for determination, good governance, and political stability. “We must work together to strengthen democracy,” he urged, reminding lawmakers that the public had placed their trust in them.

He highlighted economic stability, commending the government for reducing the policy rate and increasing foreign reserves. Stressing unity and social justice, he called for a focus on public welfare projects.

Earlier, treasury members warmly welcomed President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon their arrival. The session began with a recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem and Na’at.

Zardari, now serving his second term as president, has addressed the joint session of parliament eight times, including once last year.