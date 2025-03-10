Monday, March 10, 2025
Over 40,000 pay orders given under Nigehban package

March 10, 2025
KHANEWAL  -  As part of Chief Minister’s Ramazan Nigehban package, 40,428 pay orders have been distributed to eligible recipients during one week, achieving 54.34 percent of Khanewal district’s target of 77,238. On Sunday, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sunbal Javed visited the Sahulat Ramazan Bazaar to inspect the availability of essential items and verify price stability. Meanwhile, AC Mian Channu, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, and AC Kabirwala, Mirza Raheel Baig, oversaw the distribution of pay orders and reviewed the process with revenue officers.

