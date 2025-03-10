Over 86,500 minority citizens benefited from Punjab police’s Meesaq Centers

LAHORE - Punjab Police’s Meesaq Centers are actively engaged in providing policing services to the minority community citizens. The Punjab Police spokesperson said that more than 86,500 minority individuals have so far benefited from the Meesaq Centers. Over 12,200 minority individuals had their issues resolved, while more than 37,700 availed services related to police facilitation centers. Additionally, over 46,000 minority individuals expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided by the Meesaq Centers. The IG Punjab emphasized that these centers are helping resolve the issues faced by the minority community and are playing a vital role in promoting interfaith harmony.

Across 37 districts of the province, 57 Meesaq Centers are actively providing high-quality services to the minority community.

He said that through these centers, immediate resolution of the problems faced by minority citizens is being ensured.