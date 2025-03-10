Pakistan Day parade to be held at President’s House

The on March 23 will take place at the President’s House instead of its usual venue, with a scaled-down ceremony due to Ramadan and government cost-cutting measures.

According to Interior Ministry sources, the event will feature a limited display of military hardware, showcasing only key weapons, while the Pakistan Air Force’s aerial display will also be reduced. Traditionally held at Shakarparian in Islamabad, the parade commemorates the historic Lahore Resolution of 1940.

This year’s ceremony will include a guard of honor for President Asif Ali Zardari and will be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the chiefs of the army, navy, and air force. Organized by the Joint Staff Headquarters, the event highlights Pakistan’s military strength and national unity, featuring cultural floats from all provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The day will begin with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals.