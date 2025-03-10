Pakistan Railways announces special Eid trains

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has announced that Pakistan Railways will operate four special trains to accommodate passengers travelling for . Addressing the media in Islamabad, he also revealed a 20% fare discount for Eid travellers.

Every year, millions of commuters return to their hometowns for Eid, increasing demand for transport as private transporters raise fares. Many prefer trains for a comfortable journey with families.

Additionally, Pakistan Railways has adjusted reservation office timings during Ramadan. According to a February 28 notification, the new working hours are:

Morning Shift: 7:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Evening Shift: 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Reservation offices operating in a single shift will maintain their regular hours. These adjustments will remain in effect until the 15th of Ramadan, after which normal schedules will resume.

The initiative aims to facilitate passengers and staff, ensuring smooth operations during the holy month.