Monday, March 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Railways announces special Eid trains

Pakistan Railways announces special Eid trains
Web Desk
4:21 PM | March 10, 2025
National

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has announced that Pakistan Railways will operate four special trains to accommodate passengers travelling for Eidul Fitr. Addressing the media in Islamabad, he also revealed a 20% fare discount for Eid travellers.

Every year, millions of commuters return to their hometowns for Eid, increasing demand for transport as private transporters raise fares. Many prefer trains for a comfortable journey with families.

Additionally, Pakistan Railways has adjusted reservation office timings during Ramadan. According to a February 28 notification, the new working hours are:

Morning Shift: 7:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Evening Shift: 12:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Reservation offices operating in a single shift will maintain their regular hours. These adjustments will remain in effect until the 15th of Ramadan, after which normal schedules will resume.

The initiative aims to facilitate passengers and staff, ensuring smooth operations during the holy month.

SBP holds policy rate steady at 12pc

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025