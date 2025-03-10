PBF urges govt to announce wheat support price

LAHORE - The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has called on the government to announce a support price for wheat for the ongoing crop year, while stressing the importance of implementing a complete wheat regulation mechanism from the next year onwards. Talking to media, PBF chief organizer Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad highlighted the challenges faced by farmers last year, said a press release issued here on Sunday. “The deregulation of the wheat crop has yet to be fully enforced,” Jawad said, adding that if the crop is deregulated, the export of wheat could be allowed, potentially benefiting the farmers and stabilizing the market. He said that the FPCCI Agriculture Committee also echoed the PBF’s concerns, suggesting that both provincial and federal governments may announce a wheat support price for farmers, at least for the current crop year.

The demand also stresses the importance of a well-regulated wheat market to protect the interests of farmers and secure the country’s food security in the coming years.