PCB seeks answers as ICC snubs representative at Champions Trophy ceremony

A fresh controversy has erupted over the ICC’s decision to exclude a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) representative from the Champions Trophy closing ceremony in Dubai.

Reports indicate that the PCB plans to raise concerns with the ICC after its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tournament Director, Sumair Ahmed, was not invited onto the stage during the ceremony. Ahmed, who was present at the venue, was meant to represent Pakistan in the absence of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was occupied with his duties as federal interior minister.

Despite being the official host of the tournament, no PCB official was on stage when ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI President Roger Binny, and Secretary Devajit Saikia distributed medals, trophies, and jackets to the Indian team. Sources suggest a possible miscommunication between PCB and ICC organizers led to the oversight.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also criticized the situation. "Pakistan was the host—why was no PCB representative there?" he questioned in a video on social media platform 'X.' "This is the world stage, and Pakistan should have had its presence felt."

The controversy follows India’s refusal to play in Pakistan over security concerns, leading to a hybrid model where India’s matches were hosted in Dubai. Now, the PCB is expected to demand clarification from the ICC over what it sees as a major snub.