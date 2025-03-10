PDA DG briefs minister, KP CS on development projects

Peshawar - Provincial Minister Meena Khan Afridi, MNA Asif Khan, and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah were briefed by the Director General of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on ongoing and planned development projects aimed at transforming the provincial capital.

The meeting focused on key initiatives, including the removal of traffic bottlenecks, beautification efforts, land utilization, and the development of Hayatabad and Regi Model Townships.

As part of the traffic decongestion plan, seven major locations—Board Bazar, Islamia College, University of Peshawar, and University Town—were identified for interventions to improve traffic flow.

Officials also provided an update on the long-awaited Ring Road missing link, which will connect Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road, along with the development of a new bus terminal at the motorway junction.

The meeting was informed that the Chamani Park and Ride facility had been completed, and a bridge over the Warsak Gravity Canal for a U-turn facility at the start of Nasir Bagh Road was completed in a record 30 days.

To ensure effective monitoring of development projects, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah directed the PDA to develop a tracking sheet to closely monitor progress.

He also stressed the importance of aligning development initiatives with the Peshawar Master Plan and conducting a comprehensive study to address traffic congestion through infrastructure interventions.

As part of its beautification and environmental efforts, the PDA has launched a massive plantation drive, under which 82,400 saplings will be planted across the city.

Additionally, the meeting was briefed on upcoming development projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to accelerate urban development.

Emphasizing the importance of Peshawar’s image as the provincial capital, the Chief Secretary stated that the city serves as the face of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for visitors and investors and reaffirmed the PDA’s central role in ensuring its sustainable development.