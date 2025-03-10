People concerned over poor law, order situation in Mardan

Monday, March 10, 2025
Riaz Khan
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  -  Residents of Mardan have expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly in urban areas, as a series of robberies and thefts have left citizens fearful.  

Over the past 48 hours, criminals have looted millions of rupees, creating panic among the public. Criminal activity has intensified during the holy month of Ramadan, with robbers breaking into the house of flour dealer Haider Gul in Muslim Colony on Canal Road in broad daylight. According to the victim’s family, the robbers took them hostage, stole Rs 1.8 million in cash, and fled. Similarly, on Saturday, thieves stole Rs 1.2 million from the office of the owner of Tariq Steel in Shaheedan Bazaar, one of the city’s busiest commercial areas.  

In another incident, a violent clash between two rival groups in Qasim Toru Mara resulted in the deaths of four people, including three brothers, while five others were injured.  

The failure of law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits involved in these crimes has raised concerns about the performance of the district police. Citizens, increasingly worried about the rise in crime, are beginning to feel unsafe.  

Residents have urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial police chief, and law enforcement agencies to take immediate and effective measures to restore peace and security in the district.

