PM orders inquiry into alleged Rs 60b Port Qasim land deal

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the alleged Rs. 60 billion land deal after Senator Faisal Vawda raised concerns over its allotment at significantly lower prices.

According to a notification from the Prime Minister’s Office, the high-level committee will be led by Brigadier (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission. Other members include Intelligence Bureau Director and FIA Director, Syed Shahid Hassan.

The committee has been tasked with evaluating the Authority’s (PQA) legal strategy regarding the 12-year stay orders on lease cancellation, assessing the rationale behind the out-of-court settlement, and determining whether a land revaluation was conducted before finalizing the agreement. It will also investigate why the settlement was not withdrawn when the litigant initially refused it and identify any governance lapses that contributed to delays.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs will provide secretarial support, and the committee is required to submit its findings within two weeks for the Prime Minister’s consideration.

Senator Faisal Vawda, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, had flagged the alleged illegal allotment of 500 acres in , citing reports that the land’s market value exceeded Rs. 60 billion but was allotted at a significantly lower price. The committee had previously issued orders to freeze all leased land at the port.