PM Shehbaz, Bilawal to discuss political affairs today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are set to meet on Monday to discuss the prevailing political situation and other key issues.

The meeting, scheduled to take place at the Prime Minister’s Office, will bring together the two major allies to deliberate on pressing matters, including concerns raised by the PPP regarding agreements between the coalition partners.

Sources indicate that Bilawal Bhutto will highlight his party’s reservations, particularly regarding the non-provision of developmental funds in Punjab.

This meeting was originally planned for March 3 but was postponed due to Bilawal’s scheduling conflicts. The discussions are expected to play a crucial role in shaping future political strategies and coalition dynamics.