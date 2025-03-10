PM Shehbaz hails transparent Ramazan relief package

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday commended the this year’s Ramazan relief package excellent and transparent, saying each deserving family will receive Rs 5,000 under this initiative.

The premier expressed the remarks during his visit to the National Telecom Headquarters and reviewed the monitoring system for Ramazan package 2025. Officials briefed him on the disbursement of cash assistance to the families through the digital wallet.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz congratulated everyone for the completion of this wonderful programme. He praised the Minister of IT, government secretaries, and relevant officials for accepting a challenge.

He lamented that there was massive corruption in the past but how it has been eliminated with the introduction of the digital wallet system.

He stated that the government had to shut the utility stores forever due to corruption.

Under the new, modern digital wallet, approximately four million families and over 20 million individuals in all four provinces will benefit from the programme. The programme has been launched with a cost of Rs20 billion.

With the case assistance, people will be able to buy what they need according to their requirements, he said.

For the first time, there were no queues, and no complaints were raised, he said, adding that in the past, public money was wasted due to corruption.

The premier urged bankers and IT companies to participate in the government’s campaign to bring transparency in the system.